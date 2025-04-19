Uphold Peace, Compassion, Justice – Tinubu Tells Muslims

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the Muslim faithful to uphold peace, compassion and justice everywhere.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu reiterated his commitment to addressing the country’s security challenges.

The President made the call on Friday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while declaring open the 11th Triennial National Conference of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ASN).

Represented by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, he charged the leadership of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ASN), describing the society as a “critical pillar of national development”.

“Let me begin by saluting the leadership of this great society, particularly the president, Alhaji (Dr) Abdul-Rafiu Ademola Sanni, and all members of the National Executive Council for their steadfast stewardship and remarkable work they continue to do in sustaining the founding ideals of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.

“I also recall with pride the enduring relationship between my forebears and this organization, a bond which I continue to hold dear. For over a century, the society has championed the cause of Islamic education and community development in Nigeria, from the establishment of schools and health centers to support the spiritual and social needs of its members.

“The society has become a critical pillar of our national fabric. Your impact is visible across generations, particularly in your ability to nurture God-fearing, intellectually sound, and socially responsible individuals,” Tinubu said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Abdul-Rafiu Sanni, said the “gathering is a testament to our collective commitment to the principles of unity, faith, and service to humanity”.

“We aim to reinforce our commitment to educational advancement, moral upbringing, and national unity,” he added.

In his goodwill message, the Secretary-General of the National Council of Islamic Affairs (NCIA) and Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishiaq Oloyede, advised Muslims to desist from condemning those who lack knowledge of the religion.

“Even when we see anyone that is not knowledgeable as we are, we should endeavour to put them on the right track rather than condemning such outrightly,” he advised.