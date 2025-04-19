The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the handling of Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

Naija News reports that Atiku in a post via 𝕏 on Saturday, April 19, 2025, condemned Tinubu’s failure to address the recent violent attacks in Benue State, which left scores dead in the Logo and Gbagir communities of Ukum Local Government Area.

According to the former Vice President, Tinubu administration has again proven, to be utterly incapable, wholly incompetent, and completely devoid of any coherent ideas for tackling Nigeria’s deepening security crisis.

He expressed dismay over what he described as a lack of empathy and visible leadership from the president during times of national distress, stressing that Tinubu is galivanting across Europe while Nigeria is bleeding.

Atiku cited examples of former U.S. President, Barack Obama, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, who abandoned official assignments to return home during times of crisis.

He maintained that Nigerians deserve leadership that is present, responsive, and responsible, regardless of political affiliation or background.

The statement read, “The Tinubu administration has proven, time and again, to be utterly incapable, wholly incompetent, and completely devoid of any coherent ideas for tackling Nigeria’s deepening security crisis. This is not just my position — it is a growing consensus among political opposition leaders, respected security experts, and even members within the ruling party who, though too timid to speak publicly, confess this uncomfortable truth behind closed doors.

“The blood of innocent Nigerians continues to be spilt with appalling regularity—most recently in the Logo and Gbagir communities of Ukum LGA in Benue State. Yet, the Tinubu presidency remains disturbingly indifferent, displaying neither urgency nor the basic decency of public empathy.

“Leadership demands presence. In 2016, President Barack Obama cut short an important diplomatic visit to return home after five police officers were killed in a lone gunman attack. In 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa abandoned a state visit to Egypt to return to South Africa amid an electricity crisis. Even U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, heavily criticized for fleeing to Mexico during a deadly winter storm in Texas, eventually returned and acknowledged his mistake.

“In our own history, President Goodluck Jonathan returned from Equatorial Guinea in 2014 following a deadly bomb blast in Abuja. That is the expected minimum in moments of national trauma.

“Yet President Bola Tinubu, incapable of solving Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, chooses instead to gallivant across Europe — governing Nigeria in absentia as if from a holiday perch. If he cannot act, the least he can do is show up. If he cannot lead with empathy, he should at least attempt the performance of it. Nigeria is bleeding. Nigerians are dying. The president is nowhere to be found.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the people and Government of Benue State. We stand with you in grief and in solidarity.

“An inept administration may not suddenly discover competence. But we will not stop calling it out. If Tinubu cannot deliver safety and dignity to Nigerians, the very least he can do is pretend to care —regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation.”