Should NBA Return All Gifts Because It Changed Rivers Venue? – PDP Chieftain

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, has dismissed calls for the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to return ₦300 million financial gift it received from Governor Similanayi Fubara.

Naija News reported that the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ette Ibas, wrote to the NBA, demanding that it refund ₦300 million that Governor Fubara had given the association for its Annual General Conference, which was supposed to be held in the state.

NBA President, Afam Osigwe, had in a statement announced that the association’s convention slated for August would not hold in Rivers but in Enugu State. NBA faulted the removal of Fubara, noting that Ibas’ appointment was unconstitutional.

Reacting to the argument for the NBA to refund ₦300 million gift, the former spokesman of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, said the call was unjustified.

The 2019 PDP presidential campaign organisation spokesman, on his 𝕏 handle, said if the statement of emergency in Rivers is lifted, the conference can still be held.

He wrote: “The NBA has made it clear: the funds in question are an unconditional gift—no strings attached. It’s not unusual for conferences like this to receive donations from public and private entities. So, should the NBA return every gift it’s ever received just because the venue changes? That argument doesn’t hold water.

“Let’s not forget—a magistrate stepped down rather than follow orders from a dictator. The NBA took a stand against the declaration of a State of Emergency precisely because it violates the constitution. Staying true to that principle, the organization chose to disassociate itself from anything that remotely resembles authoritarianism.

“Sim Fubara is still the legitimate Governor of Rivers State. So, once the State of Emergency is lifted, there’s no reason the conference can’t still be held there.”