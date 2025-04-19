Police Give Update On Why Boy Who Stood In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy Was Arrested

The Lagos State Police Command has clarified the circumstances surrounding the detention of 18-year-old Alabi Quadri, who gained attention during the 2023 presidential election for standing in front of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi’s convoy.

Naija News reports that the police stated that Quadri was remanded in a correctional facility after being linked to a violent street fight in the Amukoko area of Lagos earlier this year.

In a statement released on Saturday by the police’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command provided details of the incident that led to the young man’s arrest.

According to Hundeyin, the incident occurred on January 22, 2025, when violent clashes erupted between groups of youths in the Amukoko area, resulting in widespread panic and property damage.

The confrontation escalated into street fights, causing severe harm to both public and private properties, while innocent passersby were also robbed and injured.

“The Lagos State Police Command is aware of public concerns surrounding the case of Alabi Quadri, an 18-year-old who was remanded to correctional service following his involvement in violent attacks, public disturbance, causing extensive damage to public and private properties, and injuries to persons standing by in the Amukoko area of Lagos State earlier this year,” Hundeyin stated.

The police also confirmed that law enforcement swiftly launched an investigation into the matter, aided by eyewitness accounts and victim testimonies.

Following the investigation, Quadri, along with four others, was arrested in connection with the crime. Hundeyin noted that the suspects were charged in court and ordered to be remanded to a correctional facility pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

“Victims of the robbery also came forward to give statements and positively identified the perpetrators. Following a thorough and transparent investigation, Alabi Quadri and four others were arrested and charged to court in connection with the crime. The suspects were remanded by the court to a correctional facility pending the conclusion of legal proceedings,” Hundeyin explained.

The police assured the public that all actions taken in the case adhered to due process and the law, and they urged people to allow the judicial process to take its course.

Lawyer Claims Frame-Up

However, Quadri’s legal representative, Inibehe Effiong, has strongly contested the charges, claiming that his client was wrongfully implicated.

Effiong stated that the arrest and detention of Quadri were part of a “diabolical frame-up” orchestrated by two local thugs known as Lege and Baba Waris.

The lawyer alleged that these individuals had kidnapped Quadri near his home and handed him over to the police, falsely claiming he was involved in a street fight.

Effiong also accused the duo of threatening him since 2023 due to his support for Peter Obi, following donations he had received from Obi’s supporters.

The lawyer further revealed that local leaders had pressured Quadri’s family to purchase a cow and host a feast as a form of appeasement, although the exact details of the alleged conflict remain unclear.

Initially, the case was said to be related to the street fight, but on January 26, the police charged Quadri with armed robbery.

He was sent to prison alongside four other adults, whom he reportedly did not know. Effiong also stated that Quadri’s age had been incorrectly recorded as 18, further complicating the case.

On Thursday, a Magistrate Court in Apapa ordered the release of Alabi Quadri following legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, which found no evidence to support the armed robbery charge against him.