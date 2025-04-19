Keep Off Or Face Consequences – PDP South-South To Ologunagba

The factional South South Zonal Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Debo Ologunagba to desist from issuing statements on party activities in the region.

Naija News reports that the faction, led by Dan Orbih, stated that the zone was tired of the party’s National Publicity Secretary’s “embarrassment.”

In a statement signed by its Zonal Publicity Secretary, Prince Etim Isong, the faction accused the National Publicity Secretary of fanning the crisis in the region.

“The Party in the South South Zone is tired of the constant embarrassing and shameful conduct of this Debo Ologunagba and wishes for him to desist, forthwith, from interfering, discussing, or issuing any statements regarding issues concerning or relating to the Party in the South South Zone or any of its States.

“Ignoring this warning will attract severe consequences, the Zonal leadership warns,” he said.

Orhbi’s faction further accused Ologunagba of being behind the PDP’s crisis in Ondo State.

“The Party’s leadership emphasized that Ologunagba’s tendency to make unguarded statements has contributed to the many avoidable crises the Party has faced. His unprofessional conduct is seen as a significant factor in the PDP’s ongoing struggles to regain power in Ondo State,” he stated.

The statement further added that Ologunagba’s statement on the Supreme Court ruling on the position of the party’s National Secretary was responsible for the decision of the party’s Governors Forum.