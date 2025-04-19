‘Killaboi’ Extradited To Nigeria, To Face Murder Charges

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully completed the extradition of Benjamin Best Nnayereugo, popularly known as “Killaboi,” from Doha, Qatar to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Saturday by Force Spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

The fugitive, who had been on the run for the murder of Miss Augusta Oseodion Onuwabhagbe, was returned to the country in the early hours of today, Saturday, 19th April 2025, through the coordinated efforts with the Ministry of Justice, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters Abuja and the Qatari Judicial Authorities.

The extradition followed a petition from the family of the deceased, submitted through their legal representatives dated 29th September 2024.

The matter was assigned to INTERPOL NCB Abuja for investigation. Investigations revealed that the suspect, Benjamin Best Nnayereugo, murdered Miss Onuwabhagbe, a 21-year-old first-class student of Lead City University, Ibadan, at his residence located at No. 24A Abiola Apooyi Street, Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos, on 13th July 2023. After committing the crime, he fled Nigeria and later released an online video purporting to confess to the act, a deceptive strategy to derail investigative efforts.

Following his declaration as wanted by the NPF Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on 13th October 2023, an INTERPOL Red Notice was issued for his global apprehension.

He was initially arrested in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on 20th October 2023 under the false identity “KANU PRINCETON SAMUEL,” but escaped custody during a prison break on 26th November 2023 in Feeetown.

Further intelligence gathering revealed that the suspect continued to evade law enforcement, traversing multiple regions including West Africa, East Asia and the Middle East, under forged identities before eventually relocating to Doha, Qatar on 24th January, 2025. Operating under the alias “TOURE ABDOULAYE” with a fraudulent Guinean passport, he secured illegal employment and concealed his identity.

Through robust international cooperation and the use of advanced biometrics, INTERPOL NCB Abuja, in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Doha, confirmed his identity, leading to his arrest by Qatari authorities in February 2025.

An official extradition request, processed via the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, was subsequently approved by the Qatari judicial authorities, resulting in his repatriation to Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, while recognising the strength in the synergy amongst nations to curb trans-border crimes, commended the diligence of INTERPOL NCB Abuja and extended sincere appreciation to the Honorable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Government of Qatar, INTERPOL NCB Doha, and the Nigerian Embassy in Qatar for their invaluable collaboration in securing the fugitive’s return.

The Inspector-General of Police further assured the general public of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring that the suspect faces diligent prosecution, as part of the NPF’s dedication to justice and the safety of all Nigerians.