Benue Governor Appeals To FG As Death Toll Reaches 56

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has urgently appealed to the Federal Government to intensify efforts in tackling the escalating insecurity in the state, as the death toll from recent attacks by suspected herdsmen in Ukum and Logo local government areas has risen to 56.

Naija News reports that Governor Alia made the call on Saturday after visiting the scenes of the devastating attacks in Ukum and Logo local government areas to assess the impact.

The attacks, which have left dozens dead, have sparked outrage and fear among residents.

Addressing journalists after his visit, Alia condemned the brutal assault on innocent civilians, describing the attacks as senseless and heinous. He called for a more proactive approach from security agencies to prevent further killings and violence in the region.

The governor emphasised that the Federal Government must take urgent and decisive action to address the growing threat posed by armed herdsmen in the state.

He also engaged with community leaders during his visit, assuring them that the state government would work tirelessly to provide better solutions for addressing the security challenges affecting the region.

Alia emphasised the importance of unity among the people of Benue in overcoming the current security crisis.

In addition to calling for a stronger response from security agencies, the governor urged the people of Benue State to remain calm and resist the temptation to take matters into their own hands.

To restore confidence in the affected communities, security measures have been increased in the Sankera axis, where the attacks occurred.

Additionally, emergency relief services and essential supplies have been dispatched to Ukum and Logo local government areas to assist the victims and provide immediate support to the displaced residents.