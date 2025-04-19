Bauchi Deputy Gov Slaps Tinubu’s Minister, Tuggar

A minor incident unfolded at the Emir’s Palace in Bauchi on Friday, when the state’s Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau, reportedly struck the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, during an intense disagreement.

Naija News understands that this confrontation took place during the ceremony honouring former Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, as Makama Babba 1 of Bauchi Emirate, which coincided with the wedding of his daughter, Khadija Mohammed.

Prominent political leaders, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, among others, attended the prestigious event.

Witnesses claim that the altercation arose after the Foreign Minister allegedly made derogatory remarks regarding the administration led by Bala Mohammed, remarks that the deputy governor reportedly found objectionable.

“The Deputy Governor was visibly furious. It was a shocking moment. If not for Vice President Shettima’s swift intervention, it could have escalated badly,” a source told Daily Post.

It was gathered that the continuation of the long-standing political rift between Minister Tuggar and Governor Bala Mohammed.

Tuggar, a staunch critic of the PDP-led government in the state had earlier accused the governor of using President Bola Tinubu’s tax reforms to kickstart his 2027 presidential ambition.

In a January appearance on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, Tuggar had said: “Governor Bala Mohammed showed clearly that he did not have any sincerity of purpose. He used the tax bill debate to jumpstart his presidential campaign.”

Reacting, the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Aminu Gamawa, described the minister’s comments as “opportunistic and undiplomatic,” accusing him of seeking to curry favours from the Tinubu administration.

“Tuggar’s ambition to run for governor in 2027 is the real reason behind these constant attacks. But maligning a performing governor won’t help him,” Gamawa said.

He emphasised that the minister’s alleged “absentee politics” and poor performance in foreign affairs had eroded Nigeria’s diplomatic strength, particularly in Africa.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Bauchi State Government nor the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued an official statement on the matter.