‘If You’re Smart, You Will Keep Quiet And Leave Politics’ – Presidency Blasts Datti Over Comment Against Tinubu

The Presidency has slammed the Labour Party (LP) 2023 vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, over the comment on the political future of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Datti, while appearing on Arise Television’s political program, ‘Prime Time,’ on Friday, claimed Tinubu will not seek re-election in 2027 if he is truly a smart politician.

He claimed that Tinubu’s time is up, stressing that everything is there for the President and the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) to see that they would lose in 2027

In response, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, in a statement via 𝕏, described Datti’s remark against Tinubu as illogical, empty, and devoid of reason.

Making a mockery of Datti, Dare said that listening to the former vice presidential candidate is an enduring torment, stressing that he and the LP 2023 flagbearer, Peter Obi, are a ‘double whammy’ in Nigeria’s political space.

The presidential aide further dismissed Datti’s suggestion that Tinubu’s antecedents would prevent him from securing a second term, saying the Labour Party chieftain deliberately ignored the President’s track record of performance and economic reforms.

The statement reads, “Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed’s “illogical logic” was all over the place in his recent interview with a television channel. He peddled arguments that were flawed, devoid of reason and empty. He must have as well dropped from space, going by what he spewed out during the interview.

“Listening to Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmed spurn his postulations about the political future of Nigeria and that of the incumbent President is like listening to the new year predictions of charlatan ‘prophets’ which never come through. Yusuf Baba Ahmed and his co-traveller Peter Obi are indeed a “double whammy“ in the Nigerian political space.

If listening to a Peter Obi interview was a punishment, listening to Baba-Ahmed, his defunct running mate, is a torment. His political logic is not fit for even a first-year political science class, and even then, they will query his postulations. He chose to base his political calculations on President Bola Tinubu not winning a second term given his antecedents and because Nigerians will decide at the polls among other things. He conveniently avoided the substance of performance and capacity.

“Unfortunately, he chose to walk into a lane he was unfamiliar with and chose to confront a politician he is no match for. If theories could fly, Yusuf Baba Ahmed and all the other Presidential Wannabes (PW) could have become President since. But Politics is not for theorists or the faint hearted nor the parochial. Politics is for those with a solid track record of performance, the courageous, far-sighted and gifted. Qualities he clearly lacks.

“Another thing Baba Ahmed lacks is the capacity for honesty, because that is the only way to describe his claim that President Tinubu is not fulfilling his campaign promises. The positive impacts of the tough choices the President Tinubu has made in the interest of the country are already being felt, and the economic indices are there to prove this. Even the IMF recently acknowledged – “Tinubu’s Reforms have put the economy in a better position to navigate this external environment..” Schimmelpfennig.

“In 2027, Baba Ahmed and the other PWs will need all the marines available to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who in about two years has demonstrated his capacity to govern and to re-engineer Nigeria in a way hitherto unknown. Tinubu will win comfortably in 2027, no matter the volume of armchair theories and political conspiracies. His performance will clear the path.

“So, instead of running the circuit of television networks to peddle his poorly thought-out conjectures, Baba Ahmed should seriously consider how to rehabilitate his failed political career, an intervention he urgently needs. And if Datti Baba-Ahmed is smart he will simply keep quiet and leave politics for those equipped for that complicated art.”