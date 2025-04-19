I Have Been In Court For 7 Years, Had Three Surgeries – Fayose Reveals What Fighting Buhari Did To Him

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose has expressed regret over fighting with erstwhile President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose lamented that he paid dearly for fighting Buhari because he has been under trial for seven years.

Naija News reports that in 2016, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Fayose, alongside a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; Sylvan Mcnamara Limited; Lieutenant A.O Adewale; Tunde Oshinowo and Olalekan Ogunseye before a Federal High Court in Abuja on 11 charges of money laundering.

Fayose and the others were arraigned for allegedly laundering about ₦1.219 billion.

The money was reportedly part of ₦4.7 billion allegedly transferred from an account belonging to the Office of the National Security Adviser at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking on the accusation during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, Fayose recalled that security operatives hit him on his neck, a situation that warranted three surgeries.

According to Fayose: “When I said I must fight Buhari throughout, I paid dearly for it. I have been in court for the last seven years. They hit me on my neck, and I had three surgeries.

“In politics of survival, you won’t blame those that are trying to survive, I won’t blame the governors or anybody.”

The PDP chieftain also commented on the temperament of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He called for peace between Wike and aggrieved PDP chieftains.