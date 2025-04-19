‘I Cannot Do That’ – Bauchi Deputy Gov Denies Slapping Foreign Affairs Minister, Tuggar

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Auwal Mohammed Jatau, has refuted allegations that he physically assaulted the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

He made this statement in response to unverified claims suggesting that he confronted the minister while en route to the Emir of Bauchi’s palace for the turbaning ceremony of former Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, SAN, as Makama Babba 1 of the Bauchi Emirate, as well as for the wedding Fatiha of his daughter, Khadija Muhammad.

Speaking through his media aide, Muslim Lawal, Bauchi’s number two citizen said, “No, no, how can a deputy governor slap a minister? I don’t think such ever can happen in Bauchi because l know my principal as a responsible leader and the number two citizen in Bauchi can never slap a minister or any person.”

“I am not aware about that and I am hearing it for the first time. If there is any evidence that the deputy governor did that you can speak on that. We don’t know about it. The deputy governor cannot do that, and that is our position.”

However, the Foreign Affairs Minister has not issued any official statement regarding the claims as of the time of filing this report.

Naija News reported earlier that a minor incident unfolded at the Emir’s Palace in Bauchi on Friday, when the state’s Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau, reportedly struck the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, during an intense disagreement.

Naija News understands that this confrontation took place during the ceremony honouring former Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, as Makama Babba 1 of Bauchi Emirate, which coincided with the wedding of his daughter, Khadija Mohammed.

Prominent political leaders, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, among others, attended the prestigious event.

Witnesses claim that the altercation arose after the Foreign Minister allegedly made derogatory remarks regarding the administration led by Bala Mohammed, remarks that the deputy governor reportedly found objectionable.