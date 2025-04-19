FCT People Are Happy With Tinubu – Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said residents of the nation’s capital are happy with President Bola Tinubu as a result of ongoing projects.

Naija News reports that Wike said President Tinubu has transformed the nation’s capital through good governance and infrastructural development.

In a media chat on Friday, the former Governor of Rivers State stated that within two years, his administration has surpassed what the previous FCT administration did in 8 years.

“You can see what is happening; people are talking, saying, you mean this is possible within a short time of less than two years?’ We were here for eight years, and comparatively, little happened. We have not even reached two years, and look at what has already been achieved. Imagine what will happen in four years’ time,” he said.

The Minister of FCT stressed that residents of Abuja, in all the places he had gone to expressed their happiness with the current admission.

“When I go out, I see that people are happy. I recently visited Kwali, on the road to Lokoja – A2 to Pai. The enthusiastic reception I received was remarkable. Similarly, the progress from Pai to Gomani is evident for all to see. In Bwari, the Gaba/Tokulo road is another testament to our commitment to reaching rural areas. People are genuinely amazed that the government is focusing on these communities; it has never happened before. So, yes, people are happy,” he stated.

Speaking on the cost of the ongoing International Conference Centre (ICC) renovation, Wike stated that the high cost corresponds with the quality work being delivered.

“The cost is a direct result of the improved quality we are insisting upon.

“They are not cheap, but their standards are exceptional. By this May, I invite you to visit the International Conference Centre and witness the transformation firsthand. As Nigerians, you will be proud of what has been accomplished,” he added.