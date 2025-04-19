FCT Minister, Wike Sets Up Teams To Vet Abuja Land Titles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, under the leadership of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has sanctioned the formation of vetting teams aimed at expediting the regularisation of land allocations across the six area councils of Abuja.

The FCT Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, made this announcement during the inauguration of the Vetting Teams in his office on Friday.

He emphasised that the Minister has provided clear directives, mandates, and terms of reference for the Vetting Teams to ensure that all processes are completed in a timely manner.

Nwankwoeze noted that these teams will address the longstanding issues related to the titling of mass housing plots.

He explained that this initiative will ensure that all individuals involved in the mass housing programs will receive titles for their respective housing units.

The Director highlighted that the government has taken steps to resolve all outstanding issues concerning the allocation, regularisation, and titling of properties in the area councils’ mass housing initiatives.

He stated that the establishment of these teams will enhance the integrity of land administration and rebuild public trust in the management of land resources within the territory, as the Minister possesses the ‘political will’ to see this initiative through to completion.

Nwankwoeze characterised the formation of the vetting teams as a significant and irreversible move towards restoring order and public confidence in the land system of the FCT.

He urged developers and potential titleholders to cooperate and assured them that the FCT administration is dedicated to providing effective services to all developers and titleholders, in alignment with the principles and goals of President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’