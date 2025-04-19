Fayemi Attends Ekiti APC Caucus Meeting, Amid Defection Rumours

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Friday, attended the state’s Caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayemi’s presence has refuted rumour that the former Minister of Solid Minerals may be defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former Governor, in a post on his X handle, said the meeting was an opportunity to reflect on the party’s progress.

“I attended the State Caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, held at the residence of HE Otunba Niyi Adebayo in Iyin Ekiti. It was a great opportunity to engage with our party leaders and key stakeholders, reflect on the progress we have made, and exchange ideas on how to further strengthen our cohesion and impact,” he said.

Fayemi commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji‘s work in the state. He lauded the unity of the party members in the state.

He expressed confidence that APC would achieve more with the discipline and unity of the members in the state.

“I commend Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his remarkable performance and commitment to the development of our state. He has earned our full support to sustain the excellent work he is doing for both our party and the people of Ekiti.

“It was truly uplifting to witness the unity, discipline, and shared sense of purpose among party members. I remain optimistic about what we can achieve together as we continue to build on our collective vision for Ekiti State,” he added.

Naija News reported that the former Ekiti State Governor, on 10th March, dismissed rumours that he planned to defect from the ruling party.

He, however, expressed the need for the party to work on its internal democracy.

“My attention has been drawn to a story circulating on several online platforms regarding my defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As I have had cause to state in the past, I am a card carrying foundation member of the APC and this position has not changed.

“While I have been at the vanguard of demand for greater internal democracy and inclusion in the ruling party, I believe it is still not late for our party to change course and move towards greater inclusion and internal democracy,” he stated.