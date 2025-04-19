Easter: Radda, Bago, Mohammed, Wike Celebrate With Christians

As Christians across the world celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Nigerian leaders have felicitated with the nation’s citizens.

Naija News reports that Governors Dikko Radda of Katsina State, Umaru Bago of Niger State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, urged Nigerians to be encourged by Christ’s death and resurrection.

Governor Radda, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, emphasized the power of sacrifice as shown by Christ.

“Easter reminds us of the power of sacrifice, forgiveness, and redemption–principles that can guide us all as we work together to build a more prosperous and harmonious Katsina,” he said.

Radda urged all residents to use the Easter period as an opportunity to pray for Katsina and Nigeria, strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation across religious lines.

Niger State’s Governor Bago, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, called for fervent prayers for the nation’s leaders to succeed in the tasks of administering the country and delivery of dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

“The people should pray that God will guide government officials at all levels and give them wisdom to serve humanity better,” he stated.

On his part, Governor Mohammed, in his goodwill message through his Media Aide, Mukhtar Gidado, called for sober reflection from the citizens.



“This season calls for sober reflection. Let us examine how we live, how we treat one another, and how we can become better citizens and a more united people. May we find the strength to forgive, the courage to reconcile, and the resolve to walk in love and peace,” he said

The Bauchi Governor further urged citizens to protect the unity of the state, rise above political, ethnic, and religious differences, and embrace their shared identity and common destiny.

FCT Minister, Wike, advised Abuja residents to show love to one another. He urged them to pray for President Bola Tinubu and all leaders of the country.

“I therefore urge all residents to embrace the spirit of Easter by showing love to one another, being our brother’s keeper, and fostering an environment where unity, tolerance, and understanding prevail.

“Let us also use this season to offer special prayers for our dear President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and all our leaders at every level. May God Almighty continue to guide them in the pursuit of the Renewed Hope Agenda for a better, more prosperous Nigeria,” he stated.