Easter: Be Encouraged By Jesus Christ – Jonathan To Nigerians

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive amid the challenges facing the country.

Naija News reports that the former President made this statement on Friday in his Easter message.

Jonathan noted that Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection were a gift of salvation and redemption to all believers.

“I join millions of Christians around the world to commemorate Good Friday. This day reminds us all of the sacrificial death of Christ for humanity and His gift of salvation and redemption to all believers.

“This moment reminds Christians of servanthood and passion of service, as exemplified by Jesus Christ, who died to save humanity from sin and reconcile all to God,” he said.

He advised Nigerians not to despair, but to reflect on the abundance of love and hope Christ offered through His death and resurrection.

The former President advised Nigerians to recommit to peace and justice.

He further urged leaders to learn from Christ and be true servants to the nation.

“At Easter, we reflect on the power of Christ’s love, the gift of righteousness and the triumph of hope over despair and every challenge in life. The death and resurrection of Christ on the Cross awakens us to the boundless love of God towards us; a reminder of the possibilities faith in God offers to us on earth.

“I urge all citizens to be encouraged by the story of the resurrection of Christ and the lessons of hope and victory that are contained in it. Let us be reminded about the purpose of salvation and the essence of mercy and the triumphing power of faith and hope over all circumstances.

“This moment points us to the virtues of servanthood, sacrifice and passion for service. Let us recommit to pursuing peace and justice for all.

“As a people, let this season renew our faith, strengthen our hope and guarantee us peace. Let us continue to imbibe and pursue these virtues and work towards building a nation of peace, unity and love,” he stated.