Coalition: ‘No Miracle Can Save Tinubu In 2027’ – Buhari’s Ex-minister, Dalung

Former Minister of Sport, Solomon Dalung, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu‘s defeat in 2027 would be impossible if he delivers dividends of democracy to the citizens.

Naija News reports that Dalung made this known during an interview with Cable, stating that coalition talks ahead of the 2027 elections to unseat Tinubu are not the real issue.

Dalung maintained that no miracle can save Tinubu if he fails to perform, stressing that rigging might not save him, especially with 80 percent of Nigerians showing dissatisfaction with his government.

He said, “These are arguments of pseudo-transactional politicians. A person is reelected based on their performance. Tinubu’s two years in office have been the worst governance ever witnessed by Nigeria. People today cannot afford to feed themselves. So many children are out of school. The hospitals are abandoned because they are unapproachable. These are issues that affect the electorate.

“The electorate are the people who will determine who will rule them. The issue of a coalition to defeat Tinubu, in my own mind, is just an academic allusion of politicians who are pro-Tinubu. They are beneficiaries of Tinubu’s largesse, and they use that to discourage the people. Tinubu can only be reelected based on performance. Tinubu can only rig himself back to power, if rigging is going to be the issue, if and only if he will deal with the 80 percent of Nigerians who are dissatisfied with his government.

“Results are not going to be fabricated using artificial intelligence. They must originate from polling units. Are you telling me that this hungry set of Nigerians will watch anybody who would want to tamper with their results at any other point to allow them to go back into this situation again for another four years? Coalition is not the issue. The defeat of Tinubu can only be impossible if he performs. But if Tinubu fails to perform, no miracle can save him. A coalition is an arrangement of politicians as to how they reposition themselves.

“But Nigerians ultimately will defeat Tinubu with their votes. I am waiting to see how those who are shouting APC now will be able to market APC in 2027, if we actually get there.”