Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport To Resume Operations On April 23

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State, is set to resume flight operations on April 23, 2025.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

In his announcement, Keyamo said, “The Niger State Government, in partnership with Overland Airways, proudly announces the commencement of flight operations from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, starting April 23rd, 2025.”

The resumption of operations at the airport follows a significant name change in March 2024, when the Abubakar Imam International Airport in Minna was renamed in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On March 10, 2024, the Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, officially renamed the airport to recognize President Tinubu’s support for the state.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment in Niger State, Aminu Takuma, explained that the renaming was a gesture of gratitude for the continuous support the state has received from the president.

The renaming of airports is part of the Nigerian government’s ongoing efforts to reform the aviation sector. In 2023, the federal government named 15 airports across the country after prominent Nigerians, including former President Muhammadu Buhari and the late Tunde Idiagbon, as part of a national recognition initiative.

The Director of Airport Operations at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Joke Olatunji, highlighted that the renaming is part of the government’s efforts to elevate the country’s aviation sector and honour significant historical figures.

The Minna airport was originally named after a renowned Nigerian writer and journalist from Niger State, Abubakar Imam, who pioneered the first Hausa-language newspaper in northern Nigeria.