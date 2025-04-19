Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 19th April 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 18th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1615 and sell at ₦1620 on Friday 18th April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1615 Selling Rate ₦1620

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1603 Lowest Rate ₦1595

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged President Bola Tinubu to be strategic and diplomatic in addressing President Donald Trump‘s tariff imposed on the country.

Naija News reports that the President of LCCI, Gabriel Idahosa, stated this at a news conference on the chamber’s quarterly state of the economy, on Thursday, in Lagos.

Idahosa stated that Nigeria’s ₦323.96 billion from exports of non-oil and non-energy products, in 2024, were threatened by the 14 percent, Trump’s tariff increase.

“With Trump’s tariffs threatening Nigeria’s N323.96 billion in 2024 non-oil, non-energy exports to the U.S., we believe a strategic, measured, and proactive response from the Nigerian government is imperative,” he said.

The LCCI President advised the government to look towards emerging markets in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

“Nigeria must reduce overdependence on a few trade partners by expanding bilateral trade agreements with emerging economies in Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

“Intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) should be aggressively promoted,” he stated.