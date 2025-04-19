Air Peace Announces Suspension Of Flights To Enugu Airport

Air Peace has announced the suspension of all flights to Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.

Naija News reports that the airline cited the declining condition of the airport’s infrastructure as the reason for this decision, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.

Air Peace expressed its dissatisfaction with the state of the airport runway, which has been significantly disrupting its flight operations.

As a result, the airline has decided to halt all flights to the airport until further notice.

This information was conveyed in a statement released by Air Peace on Saturday morning.

The airline emphasised that the current situation at the Enugu airport runway has become unmanageable and urged the relevant authorities to take immediate action to address the issue.

“At Air Peace, we prioritise safety first over convenience. We believe that if flights are not operated into this aerodrome for the next few days, it will allow the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria the opportunity to perform the necessary repairs on the runway,” the airline stated.

Air Peace announced that all flights scheduled to and from Enugu will now be operated from Asaba, Delta State.

“Please be informed that all flights scheduled into and out of Enugu will now be operated into and out of Asaba.

“We regret any inconvenience this change may have caused,” the airline added.

It is worth noting that stakeholders and operators within the industry have consistently expressed concerns about the poor condition of airport infrastructure in Nigeria.

Many believe that most of the runway incursions that took place in 2024 were attributed to deficiencies in the runways.

In a January interview with TVC, the Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, voiced her concerns about the state of the nation’s airport infrastructure, specifically noting that the runways have exceeded their intended lifespan.

Kuku mentioned that the budget for the year includes plans for the rehabilitation of 17 runways, as well as the renovation of other essential infrastructure, such as perimeter roads and fencing.

The FAAN director indicated that a total of N580 billion is required to repair airport runways throughout the country.