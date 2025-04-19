2027: We Will Shock The Powers That Be – Adebayo

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has reiterated that defeating the ruling party is not impossible.

Barrister Adebayo said the Nigerian people would pass their verdict on the ruling power. He stated this in a post on his 𝕏 handle while reacting to a report from a national daily.

The report described the fortunes of opposition politicians in their attempt to unseat President Bola Tinubu as gloomy.

In response, he wrote: “We the Nigerian people will shock the establishment and powers that be. There will eventually be that one day when the arrogance of the leviathan will be met with the Verdict of the Public.

“The problem here is the definition of ‘the opposition’. We oppose the system.”

Naija News reported that Adebayo, on Thursday, stressed that defeating President Tinubu was not a serious task.

He explained that the only role his party would perform would be to present to the Nigerian people all poor policies of Tinubu’s government and offer options on how to improve their lives.

He added that the only way Tinubu would win the 2027 election would be for him to change his poor policies and give Nigerians good governance.

“People who think Tinubu is unshakable forget that he is human, and no one is unshakable except God. History shows incumbents can be defeated, as seen in past elections.

“The only way we might not defeat Tinubu is if he performs his job well. Nigerians are focused on their children, food, and jobs, not on politicians’ faces,” he stated.