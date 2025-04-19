2027: Our Loyalty Is To Tinubu And APC – Farouk Aliyu

Former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Honourable Farouk Aliyu, has stated that the loyalty of Muhammadu Buhari’s CPC bloc has since shifted to the new leader of the party and President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television, Aliyu dismissed claims that there is division within the All Progressives Congress.

The CPC bloc earlier met in Abuja, where they pledged loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and denounced the moves of defection by certain members of the bloc who have since initiated discussions with the Coalition, led by former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Among those who declared to pitch their tent with Tinubu included former Nasarawa state governor, Senator Tanko Al-Makura and the former governor of Buhari’s home state of Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari. Also in the group was former Minority Leader, Honourable Farouk Aliyu.

However, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), in a statement, declared that the Al-Makura group could not hold brief for the defunct CPC bloc.

When you say CPC bloc, one needs to know who they are referring to. Is it the likes of Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Adamu Adamu, Masari and Faruku Adamu Aliyu who, a few months ago had been throwing Buhari under the bus, in desperate attempts to gain relevance that should decide for the bloc?” Malami queried.

But, Aliyu has insisted that power blocs no longer exist in the APC. He faulted the insinuation that open indictment of Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by certain members of the present administration enjoyed the blessings of President Tinubu’s

He said:”First of all, loyalty is to the party first because we belong to a party, APC is our platform and by the grace of God, the leader of APC today is the President! So, our loyalty is both to the President and the party.