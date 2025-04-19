2027 Coalition: Nobody Should Take Wike Seriously – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has stated that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is someone who should not be taken seriously.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, the National Secretary of CUPP, Peter Ameh, accused Wike of serving APC’s interests.

He stated this while responding to Wike’s claim that politicians pushing for a coalition are doing so out of selfish interest

Wike, during a media chat in Abuja on Friday, stated that discussions about a coalition to remove President Bola Tinubu were insincere, adding that those leading the efforts were driven by selfish motives.

He said, “Those looking for a coalition are doing so for selfish interests, the likes of Atiku and other people. Which coalition, with whom?

Reacting, Ameh stated Wike is discrediting the coalition because it aims to democratically remove Tinubu from power.

He stated, “Wike is doing the APC’s bidding. He’s working in the APC government and aiming to support an APC president in 2027. He wants to discredit the coalition because it seeks to democratically remove President Tinubu, his principal. His actions go against the interest of suffering Nigerians, simply to protect his position — a clear reflection of how selfish Wike is.

“And people cannot use Wike’s statement as a reference for sincerity. Because you cannot tell me, that if you do proper research now, you won’t find several contradictions in what Wike had said—how he claimed he would never go to the APC, never move to this one, never work with that one. There are contradictions.

“So, we don’t take Wike seriously and nobody should. Because if there’s anybody today who has been selfish about his interest over Nigeria, who has said one thing, meant another, and done something else, it is Wike himself.”