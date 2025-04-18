Wike Accuses PDP Governors Forum Of Impunity, Warns Of Repeat Loss In 2027

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has lashed out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and those supporting a coalition, such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, accusing them of insincerity and warning that the party’s failure in the 2023 election could be repeated in 2027 due to internal impunity.

Naija News reports that Wike made the remarks on Friday during a media briefing in Abuja, responding to Atiku’s efforts to form a coalition aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential race.

Atiku had recently spearheaded the movement to form a coalition of opposition parties, but this has been met with resistance from the PDP Governors Forum. The Forum, led by Governor Seyi Makinde, made it clear that they would not participate in Atiku’s coalition.

Wike, however, accused those calling for the coalition of lacking honesty, asserting that the actions of the Governors Forum and other party leaders are motivated by personal interests rather than the greater good of the party.

“Those who said they want a coalition are not truthful to themselves, and those in the party are not useful; it’s just a matter of interest,” Wike said.

The FCT Minister pointed out that one of the key reasons for the PDP’s loss in the 2023 elections was the impunity within the party, particularly regarding power-sharing between the North and South.

He warned that if the same issues of impunity persist within the PDP, the party may once again suffer a similar fate in the 2027 elections.

Wike was particularly critical of the Governors Forum, which he described as a pressure group, rather than a legitimate organ of the party. He noted that the Forum’s actions were undermining the party’s unity and respect for the party’s constitution.

He added, “One of the reasons why the PDP lost in 2023 was impunity… if you don’t stop this impunity, it will affect the party. The Governors Forum is not an organ of the party; it’s a pressure group that can influence the National Working Committee.”

The former Rivers State governor concluded by calling for greater respect for the party’s constitution and internal democracy, emphasizing that the party cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past if it hopes to secure success in the 2027 elections.