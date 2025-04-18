Why Did You Do This? – Priscilla Ojo Reacts Over Outfit Of Papaya Ex To Her Wedding

Nigerian influencer and daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, has queried fashion model cum content creator, Papaya Ex, over her outfit at her wedding.

Naija News reports that Priscilla got married to her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, in a traditional ceremony on Thursday March 17 2025, in Lagos State.

Nigerian celebrities at the ceremony include singers Nice, Peter Okoye, Korede Bello, Ebenezer Obey, Segun Johnson, and Diamond Platnumz.

Also present were, Toyin Abraham, Wunmi Toriola, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus, Eniola Ajao, Nkechi Blessing, Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Cute Abiola, Muyiwa Ademola, Hilda Baci, and many others.

In the video making the rounds online, Papaya Ex, was captured with the groom’s photo placed on her breast while the bride’s picture was placed at her waist region.

The controversial dress caught Priscilla’s attention when Papaya Ex came out to spray the couple with money.

Reacting to the outfit, Priscilla asked, “Why did you put my husband’s picture on your chest?”.

Papaya Ex replied, “I’m sorry baby, na because I love you”, adding she did that to gain attention online.

In other news, the estranged boyfriend of Nollywood actress Angela Okorie, Oil Money, has blasted the movie star for calling him out on social media.

Naija News reports that Angela in a post via Instagram revealed she recently broke up with her boyfriend due to his alleged cheating with other Nollywood girls.

The thespian said she was dating an ‘enemy’ because the man is not what he claims to be.

In response, Oil Money in a private chat with popular Nigerian critic, Radiogad, accused Angela of having affair with different men.

He also disclosed that the actress is 7 years older than him, and his family members are against their relationship.