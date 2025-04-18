There Is Nothing Peter Obi Will Do On Earth That Will Make Me Support Him – Seyi Law

Stand-up comedian, Seyi Law, has stated that he will never support the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, because of his inability to call his supporters to order.

He alleged that members of Obi’s support group, also known as Obidient Movement, attacked his wife and children over his public support for President Bola Tinubu.

The comedian made the claim during an appearance on the Tejubabyface show. According to him, the incident deeply hurt him and crossed a line that he considers unforgivable.

He criticised Peter Obi for refusing to acknowledge or condemn the actions of his supporters, adding that such silence solidifies his decision.

Seyi Law further described any group that suppresses opposing views as cult-like, insisting that freedom of thought must be respected in a democratic society.

He said: “I don’t feel down at all because when you talk too much, I swear for you. One of the good things that God has done for me is that my anger doesn’t last long.

“Personal anger for me doesn’t last long. The only place it lasts long is when you leave me and attack my children, mother, and wife.

“The moment you cross that boundary from me to my children, mother, and wife — there is no forgiveness.

“That is why there is nothing on earth that Peter Obi can do that will make me support him. They (Obidients) attacked my children and my wife.

“As long as Peter Obi will not call them to order and he keeps denying that they are doing that, he will never get my support.

“Let Peter Obi wear the garment of Jesus Christ today — he will never get my support. Hate or love me, my personal way of life is between me and God.

“Any organization that does not support free thinking is a cult.”