Senator Natasha Sends Easter Message To Christians, Calls For Unity, Selflessness

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has conveyed her warm Easter wishes to Christians nationwide, particularly those within her constituency, as they honour the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker’s goodwill message was shared through a statement released by her Chief Press Secretary, Arogbonlo Isreal, in Abuja.

In it, she extended heartfelt wishes for a celebration marked by joy, love, and meaningful connections with loved ones.

Emphasising the deeper meaning of Easter, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan called on Christians to embrace and practise the core values of the season—sacrifice, compassion, and kindness.

According to her, these virtues are crucial for fostering unity, peace, and a loving society.

She stated: “As we commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, I extend my warmest Easter greetings to all Christians, particularly my constituents and fellow Nigerians.

“May this sacred occasion bring renewed hope, love, and peace to your lives and families.

“May the triumph of light over darkness, life over death, and love over hate be a source of inspiration and strength to all. Let us reflect on the values of sacrifice, compassion, and kindness that Easter embodies, and strive to build a society that reflects these ideals.

“I wish you a joyous Easter celebration, filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones. May the risen Christ fill your hearts with His peace and joy.”