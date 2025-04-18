Police Nab Suspected IPOB Members In Imo

The Imo State command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of three individuals believed to be affiliated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant faction, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Ubahu, located within the Okigwe local government area of the state.

According to a statement from the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, these arrests are part of the ongoing efforts by the Command to maintain operational effectiveness against criminal activities that pose a threat to public safety in the region.

Okoye detailed that on April 17, 2025, at approximately 0120 hours, members of the Command’s Tactical Teams, in collaboration with local vigilante groups, acted on reliable intelligence to raid a suspected IPOB/ESN hideout situated on Cameron Street in Ubahu, Okigwe LGA.

“On sighting the operatives, the suspects opened fire, resulting in a gun battle during which three suspects were arrested, namely: Onyekaba Ikenna Innocent (21), Ugwu Ikenna (31), and Ofor Kasarachi (37), while two others escaped into the surrounding bushes,” the police spokesperson.

The PPRO reported that items recovered from the scene include one AK-47 rifle, two pump-action shotguns, 18 live cartridges, mobile phones, laptops, and ₦10.3 million in cash.

Investigations indicate that the funds were raised by IPOB members to support terrorist activities, according to Okoye.

In addition, the Command has assured the state’s residents of sufficient security during the Easter holiday.

The Command emphasized that, in partnership with other agencies, they have increased patrols, surveillance, and checkpoints to guarantee a safe and peaceful celebration.

Residents are encouraged to remain alert and to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or by calling 0803 477 3600.