Peter Obi Meets Alabi Quadri After Release From Prison, Makes Fresh Promise (Photos)

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has met with his supporter, Alabi Quadri, who went viral during the 2023 presidential campaigns in Nigeria.

Quadri, who had boldly stood in front of Peter Obi’s campaign convoy, became a national symbol of courage during the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that the teenager regained prominence again in 2025 after news reports emerged that he had been unlawfully detained at Kirikiri Prison over allegations of felony and armed robbery.

Following the disclosure of his current situation, Obi directed a lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, to look into his case.

Following the legal intervention, the Apapa Magistrate Court, Court 9, sitting at Orege, Ajegunle—Sikiru Adagun Courthouse in Lagos, acquitted and discharged Quadri on Thursday.

Speaking after his release, the young boy expressed his desire to return to school.

On Friday, Peter Obi disclosed that he has met with the boy and would make sure his dream of returning to school is fulfilled.

While appreciating all those who played significant roles in securing the release of the young boy, the former Anambra State Governor said all those responsible for Quadri’s illegal incarceration must be held accountable.

“Today, I had the opportunity to meet with Quadri Yusuf Alabi, the young boy whose story moved us all. After enduring unjust and illegal incarceration, he is finally free, and I am very grateful to the lawyers led by @InibeheEffiong, who fought for his release and also @DeleFarotimi and Ms Hassana Nurudeen, whose constant intervention was instrumental in securing justice for the young lad.

“I listened to Quadri today, and one thing stood out clearly: his unwavering desire for education. Despite all he has been through, his only dream is to return to school and complete his education and I will make sure he gets it.

“His determination is not just inspiring; it is a call to action, and I am committed to ensuring that he gets the education he desires and deserves.

“In addition, we must not stop at his release. Those responsible for his illegal incarceration must be held accountable. As we strive to build a Nigeria where fairness and integrity prevail, we cannot afford to allow such acts of criminality to go unpunished.

“I once again thank the lawyers and everyone who stood and remained unrelenting for justice.

“Together, we will build a Nigeria where education, freedom, rule of law, equity and justice, care and protection of the less privileged in our midst will stand as the foundation of our democracy,” Peter Obi wrote in a statement via his 𝕏 account.