Ozigbo Sues APC Over Alleged Flawed Anambra Governorship Primary

One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Awka, challenging the legitimacy of the APC governorship primary conducted on April 5, 2025.

The suit, filed on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, names the APC, Nicholas Ukachukwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants. Ozigbo seeks to nullify Ukachukwu’s nomination and compel the party to recognise him as the rightful candidate for the November 2025 governorship election.

Naija News recalls that the primary, held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka, saw Ukachukwu emerge as the APC candidate with 1,455 votes, defeating Ozigbo who secured 67 votes.

Johnbosco Onunkwo followed with 26 votes, while Edozie Madu received eight votes. There were also 26 invalid votes.

In his legal challenge, Ozigbo, represented by a legal team led by Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) Umeh Kalu and B.C. Igwilo, questions the legitimacy of the entire process.

The suit references supporting documents from the APC’s constitution, internal communications, and delegate registers, which were allegedly misused during the primary.

In a statement titled “For a Future Worth Fighting For,” Ozigbo condemned the primary, calling it a “well-scripted illusion.”

He alleged that a contrived delegate list was used, which included unfamiliar names even to seasoned party leaders, while genuine APC members were locked out. The primary, he claimed, was marked by chaos, violence, and the use of hired hands posing as delegates.

Ozigbo further stated, “When institutions falter, it is the duty of conscience to rise. I have taken that stand—not for self, but for truth, for justice, and for Ndi Anambra.”

He also questioned Ukachukwu’s eligibility to run under the APC, claiming that Ukachukwu did not meet the minimum requirements outlined in the APC constitution. He accused Ukachukwu of exploiting the party machinery to serve his personal ambitions.

“The crux of the matter is that Mr. Ukachukwu did not qualify to run under the APC in the first place. He failed to meet the minimum threshold for eligibility. And yet, the party machinery was twisted to serve his ambition,” Ozigbo added.

The former governorship aspirant further criticised Ukachukwu for his indifference to the turmoil within the APC in Anambra.

He said, “While he fiddles like Emperor Nero, APC in Anambra is burning. The house is on fire; mass resignations, lawsuits, broken trust, and the so-called candidate dances, oblivious to the smoke and embers.”

Ozigbo emphasised that his legal action was not born out of desperation for power, but out of a desire for justice. “I am not desperate for power. I am not asking for favours. I seek only what is just and what is right,” he stated.

He concluded his statement by reflecting on the need for democratic accountability and integrity in party processes.

“Our aim is not to fracture the party but to fortify it; to restore its integrity, renew its credibility, and secure its future as a vehicle for true democratic leadership.

“Let history record that when a corrupt process attempted to masquerade as legitimacy, we did not stay silent. We stood up. We spoke out. We acted for justice, for our children, and for the future we all deserve,” Ozigbo said.

The Federal High Court in Awka has not yet set a date for the hearing of the case.