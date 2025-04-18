NNPP Dismisses Ganduje’s Claim Of Kwankwaso’s Defection To APC

The chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, Hashimu Dungurawa, has dismissed recent claims that the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the rumours gained traction on Wednesday when the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, announced that Kwankwaso would soon rejoin the ruling party, stating that the NNPP was no longer a threat.

Ganduje added that Kwankwaso, who led the NNPP in the 2023 elections, would be welcomed back into the APC.

However, in a press briefing on Friday, Dungurawa vehemently rejected Ganduje’s statements, asserting that Kwankwaso had no plans to leave the NNPP.

Dungurawa, speaking to journalists in Kano, made it clear that Kwankwaso does not need anyone’s permission or consultation to make his political decisions, adding that the rumours of a defection were “baseless and driven by desperation.”

“There is absolutely no truth to these reports. We have no business with APC and do not have any intention to defect,” Dungurawa said.

He reiterated that the NNPP is strengthening its position in Kano, with the administration in the state working hard to restore law and order.

Dungurawa’s statements come amid growing speculation surrounding Kwankwaso’s political future. The NNPP leader has expressed confidence that his party is on track to make significant gains in the 2027 general elections.