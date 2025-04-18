‘I Was On My Own Before You Took Me To CBEX’ – Taye Currency Rain Curses On Associates After Losing ₦10 Million

Fuji musician, Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, has lashed out at those who introduced him to the Ponzi scheme operated by Crypto Bridge Exchange, also known as CBEX.

Naija News reports that Currency’s recent lamentation comes amid growing outrage over the collapse of CBEX, which defrauded numerous Nigerians who were lured by promises of high returns through digital investment offerings.

In a viral video on social media, Currency recounted his ordeal during a stage performance, stating he was introduced to the scheme by some of his close associates.

The singer stated that he lost ₦10 million to the Ponzi scheme, noting that the success of his associates in the scheme prompted him to invest in it.

He said, “On April 1, Sodiq came to my house and said Lateef, the brand manager, had collected some money and also introduced Alaba and Small London had also collected their money, and Brother Muca.

“Alaba used N1.2 million he stole from the stage to invest in CBEX. Brother Muca also put in his work fee of N500,000. Sodiq used the money he was saving in the band, N850,000. Lateef invested N1.4 million.

“Lateef said he used N200k to collect N600k, and I got motivated. I withdrew the money I had saved with insurance, see my life in the open. I invested N10m in CBEX on April 1, but everything vanished.

“If they die well, they won’t rest well, because I was on my own before you took me to CBEX.”