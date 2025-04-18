Fayose Speaks On Makinde Contesting For Presidency

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, will not be contesting for the presidency in 2027.

Naija News reports that Fayose revealed that Makinde had informed him personally that he would not allow himself to be used against President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming elections.

Fayose made this known during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, where he shared details of his conversation with the Oyo State Governor.

According to Fayose, he had seen an advert circulating on social media regarding Makinde’s potential presidential bid. In response, Fayose reached out to Makinde, who assured him that he had no plans to run for the presidency.

Fayose stated, “When I saw an advert running on social media, with all due respect to Makinde, I forwarded it to him, and he called me to say he’s not running and does not know anything about those fliers. He has not told me otherwise.

“I will not put words in his mouth; I will believe whatever he told me as a brother. He told me that he will not be used against a Yoruba man as president. I stand here to say Makinde will not run for president, except if anything changes.”