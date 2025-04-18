Fayose Dismisses Opposition Coalition, Calls It ‘A Waste Of Time’

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has strongly dismissed the ongoing efforts to form a coalition of opposition political parties aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Fayose described the proposed coalition as a futile venture, claiming that no prominent Nigerian has lent their support to it.

“Their coalition is a dead horse ab initio,” Fayose said, adding, “Tell me one positive person, well-respected Nigerians that has given his voice in support of this coalition.”

He went on to express his scepticism about the coalition’s ability to succeed, citing the lack of high-profile endorsements.

Naija News understands that the coalition, which is spearheaded by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after leaving the APC, aims to challenge the ruling party in the 2027 presidential election.

However, Fayose, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), believes the coalition will ultimately fail due to a lack of unity within the PDP itself. “The governors of the PDP are not with Atiku; they are fighting for their own political survival,” Fayose explained.

Fayose pointed to recent statements and actions by the PDP governors, particularly during their meeting in Ibadan, which, according to him, were meant to signal to Atiku that they are not aligned with him.

“The (PDP) governors’ actions and statements in Ibadan are to tell Atiku that we are not with you, we are going nowhere, we have our own identity,” he stated.

He further emphasised that most of the opposition governors prefer Tinubu for their political survival rather than Atiku.

“So, that coalition is just in the imagination of people trying to bring it to fruition. So, let me say to you, it’s a waste of time,” Fayose concluded.

The former governor also stressed that there are fundamental issues within the PDP that need to be addressed before the party can effectively challenge the APC.