‘If Atiku Comes Again, I Will Work Against Him’ – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has declared that he will not support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, should he choose to run again in 2027.

Naija News reports that Fayose, who has been outspoken about his disagreements with Atiku, reaffirmed his position during an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television on Friday.

“I publicly worked against Atiku, and I am saying for the second time, if Atiku comes again, I will work against him. It is time to learn our lesson,” Fayose stated, making it clear that his stance remains unchanged.

Fayose attributed much of the party’s current crisis to the decision to zone power to the North for the 2023 election, following an eight-year term by a Northern president.

“After eight years of a Northerner, it is the turn of a Southerner, which could involve someone from the East, South West, or South South,” he explained.

He pointed out that the decision to return power to the North, made by some leaders within the party, was the root cause of the internal problems within the PDP.

“Those who gave or zoned power back to the North caused all these problems,” he said, emphasising the need for respect for zoning agreements.

Fayose also stressed that while personal preferences for politicians like Nyesom Wike or Peter Obi could vary, there should be an unwritten, respectful understanding regarding the power shift.

“You don’t have to like a Nyesom Wike or a Peter Obi, but there should be an unwritten, respected gentleman’s understanding of powershift,” he noted.

Reflecting on his actions during the 2023 election, Fayose reiterated that he had worked against Atiku’s candidacy, a decision he said was made for the good of the country.

“Don’t get it wrong. I worked against him (Atiku) 100 per cent. Nigeria is bigger than the PDP, APC,” he said, asserting that his actions were driven by national interest rather than personal animosity.

Fayose also addressed the issue of party discipline within the PDP, stressing the need for accountability and adherence to zoning agreements.

“The party must be equitable, the party must be accountable. The party or parent that is irresponsible will produce irresponsible children, they will produce rebellion, they will produce anger,” he remarked, emphasising that internal democracy and fairness were essential for the party’s success.

Looking ahead, Fayose said, “After Asiwaju’s(Bola Tinubu) tenure, if God gives him a chance at a second term. Let a Southerner come out, we as leaders at that time, I will be over 70 or about 70, I will come out straight that a Southerner can not be the President of Nigeria.”