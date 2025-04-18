2027: ‘My Support For Tinubu Does Not Affect My PDP Membership’ – Gov Eno

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has addressed the controversy surrounding his open support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s second term bid, insisting that his stance is a matter of conviction and not a betrayal of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to a crowd of supporters at a rally in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, Governor Eno said his decision to back the President is deliberate and born out of sincerity, not political opportunism.

“Me, I don’t know how to speak from two sides of the mouth,” he said.

Governor Eno revealed that while some political actors secretly pledge allegiance to Tinubu behind closed doors but act differently in public, he chooses to be upfront about his position.

“The other day, I said I was going to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, people said ‘why do I say so?’ In the night, they go there and go and tell the baba ‘we will support you’, in the afternoon, they do another thing,” he stated.

“Me I’m supporting baba Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second term. When the time comes, I will tell you the reason, the time has not come yet. But let me keep it first. There’s no point lying to yourself.”

Eno hinted that his reasons would become clearer in the near future, suggesting that Tinubu’s developmental efforts in Akwa Ibom would speak for themselves.

“You will see what he is doing for our state and you will know why we should not go elsewhere,” he said. “So if you want another support, wait — when he finishes, we will now support another person.”

He was quick to clarify, however, that this position does not amount to abandoning his PDP roots.

“Akwa Ibom does not know how to flip-flop,” he said. “That does not stop me from being a member of my party. I am entitled to my own opinion.”

The governor also received a political boost during the rally, noting that his second-term ambition has been affirmed by none other than Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who publicly expressed his support.

“The senate president has told me in many fora,” he said. “It has been confirmed today by the vote that has been moved, and our mother has also spoken, that they will support Pastor Umo Eno for a second term.”

Closing on a light but meaningful note, Eno said: “So if you take your own, I take my own. You fall for me, I fall for you. Na play, not be fight. If you fall for me, I fall for you.”