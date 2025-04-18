2024-2025 UEFA Europa League Top Scorers After Quarter-finals

Olympiacos forward Ayoub El Kaabi continues to shine as the joint-top scorer in the UEFA Europa League after the completion of the quarter-final second-leg matches on Thursday night.

Recall that Manchester United secured a thrilling 5-4 victory over Lyon to progress to the semi-finals, while Tottenham Hotspur triumphed over Frankfurt. Athletic Club recorded a solid 2-0 win against Rangers, and Bodø/Glimt advanced after winning a penalty shoot-out against Lazio.

As the competition heats up, El Kaabi and Bodø/Glimt’s Kasper Høgh lead the scoring charts, each netting seven goals this season, setting the stage for an exciting semi-final.

The current leading scorers in the Europa League are as follows:

7 goals: Ayoub El Kaabi and Kasper Høgh

6 goals: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Samu (Porto), Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros), Malick Fofana (Lyon), Václav Černý (Rangers), Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahçe)

5 goals: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club), Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United)

The semi-final first-leg fixtures are set to take place on Thursday, May 1.

Meanwhile, UEFA has recognized standout performances in the Champions League by including at least two players each from Arsenal, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain in its Team of the Week.

The Champions League Team of the Week, as released by UEFA, includes:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Benjamin Pavard (Inter)

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Michael Olise (Bayern)

Pascal Gross (Dortmund)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund)