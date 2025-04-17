‘You Must Deliver Quality Job No Matter How Close You Are To Me’ – Gov Yusuf Warns Kano Contractors

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has issued a stern warning to contractors engaged in state projects, emphasising that his administration will not accept inferior work, irrespective of any personal connections or affiliations.

Naija News reports that the Governor conveyed this message on Wednesday, shortly after his return to Kano from Morocco, where he received the African Governor of the Year award.

Instead of proceeding directly to the Government House, Governor Yusuf made several unplanned visits to assess ongoing projects throughout the city.

Upon leaving the airport, the Governor and his team examined the road currently under construction near the airport area.

Voicing his concerns about certain elements of the project, he instructed that the road must adhere to international standards in both its structural integrity and visual appeal.

“The road should look smooth and attain to global best practices. There should be green at both sides,” the Governor stated.

He made it clear that contractors must meet the expectations of his administration, which is anchored on quality, accountability, and excellence.

“I trust this company,” he said while addressing contractors at the airport roundabout, “but I must stress that I don’t tolerate any compromise on quality — contractors must meet standards, regardless of how close you are to me.”

The Governor moved on to the Lodge Road roundabout, where he directed that the central area be landscaped and enhanced aesthetically, especially in the vicinity of the street lights.

He underscored the importance of a distinct vision for urban beautification and mandated targeted environmental improvements.

“You have to grow trees at six meters interval, and in between should be adorned with beautiful grasses towards the street lights,” Governor Yusuf directed.

He additionally suggested the installation of a fountain at the center of the roundabout to improve its aesthetic attractiveness.

Governor Yusuf also took the time to examine a mosque that is currently being built, providing additional guidance on structural enhancements and the arrangement of the adjacent area.