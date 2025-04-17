Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 17th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 17th April, 2025

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded the immediate return of President Bola Tinubu to Nigeria.

Atiku, in a statement on Wednesday, said Tinubu’s trip to France is grossly unjustified and an insult to Nigerians.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) added that President Tinubu has abandoned the country at a time when Nigerians are battling poverty, insecurity, and despair.

He described Tinubu’s absence in the country at a time attacks are being recorded in Plateau and Borno States as a dereliction of duty.

Naija News reports that Atiku submitted that there is nothing Tinubu is doing in France that can’t be done anywhere in Nigeria.

The Rivers State Government has denied viral reports that the Sole Administrator of the State Ibot Ekwe-Ibas summoned the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Naija News reports that a statement attributed to the Secretary of the State Government, Ibibia Lucky Worika, claimed that Ibas directed Fubara to present comprehensive documentation and records of appointments, including justifications and procedures followed over the past two years of his administration.

According to the viral statement, Worika allegedly disclosed that the summons will also serve as an opportunity for Fubara to explain why he believes he should be reinstated to office.

But reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Dede Sampson Friday, dismissed the report as fake.

He urged the public to disregard the statement and any similar misinformation, “as they are the work of troublemakers seeking to destabilize the state.”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has assured investors in the ill-fated trading platform known as CBEX that they would get their money back.

The assurance was given on Wednesday by the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, while speaking during an interview with Channels Television.

He added that before the collapse of the digital trading platform, the EFCC had warned Nigerians to be wary of such ponzi platforms, but unfortunately, many Nigerians didn’t heed their warning.

Oyewale noted, however, that as a responsible agency, the EFCC had started profiling the platform before it collapsed and with the recent collapse, the anti-graft agency is partnering with other international security agencies to track those behind the scheme and ensure investors recover their funds.

Naija News reports that CBEX, which promised investors a 100 percent return on investment, began experiencing trouble last weekend as many could no longer withdraw their funds.

Speaking on the development, the EFCC spokesman said many Nigerians have been besieging them with calls and visits, and the agency is actively working on how the numerous ‘investors’ would get their money back.

Oyewale added that the recovery may take some time.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has again reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

Naija News learnt that the new price is set at ₦835 per litre, down from ₦865 per litre, marking a 3.5 per cent decrease.

This price adjustment follows the recent decline in global crude oil prices, which have dropped to $64 per barrel from over $70 per barrel in recent weeks.

This significant development follows a previous reduction in its price from ₦880 to ₦865 per litre but oil marketers did not pass on the savings to consumers.

The Dangote Refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has opined that social media is a terrorist organisation.

Naija News reports that the monarch made this known while speaking during the 7th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Sultan cited social media’s role in spreading false information and inciting unrest, adding that security agencies should treat social media platforms with the same seriousness as other threats to national security.

He said, “Social media is one terrorist organisation.

“Somebody can sit in the comfort of their home and formulate stories and you will consider that it is true.

“Social media is a terrorist organisation that we must deal with. Security agencies must deal with this terrorist organisation called social media.”

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight has invited the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retired), for an interactive session on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Naija News reports that Akin Rotimi (Jnr), the spokesperson for the House of Representatives, made the announcement on Wednesday, following the committee’s first meeting earlier in the day.

The meeting came after the committee’s official inauguration by the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Rotimi explained that the meeting served as an opportunity for the committee to discuss initial reports and developments from Rivers State since the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibas as the Sole Administrator.

He further noted that the committee’s constitutional mandate under Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) required them to exercise full legislative oversight.

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has firmly denied claims made by an online report stating that he tipped President Bola Tinubu for victory in the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement issued by his Media Office, Jonathan dissociated himself from the report titled, “Tinubu will win 2027 presidential election – Goodluck Jonathan,” which circulated on social media platforms.

The controversial report alleged that Jonathan had stated that no coalition formed to challenge Tinubu’s re-election would succeed.

According to the report, the ex-president made these comments during his visit to Seoul, South Korea, where he was honoured with the 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize.

However, the Special Adviser to Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze, quickly debunked the claims, emphasising that the former president did not make any such statements about the 2027 elections.

In a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday, the Media Office of Jonathan clarified that the report was completely false.

Nollywood actress cum Politician, Eniola Badmus, has made her first social media post after a viral altercation with her colleague, Laide Bakare.

Naija News reports that the movie stars fought at actress, Eniola Ajao’s ‘Owanbe Thieves’ movie premiere on Sunday.

Laide had vowed to deal with Badmus for calling her an animal, claiming she brought the thespian to stardom by giving her a breakthrough role, especially when nobody wanted to associate with her because of her ugly looks and obesity.

In a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Eniola Badmus called for unity among industry players, stressing that conflict is not the way to go.

Eniola Badmus emphasised that jealousy was unnecessary when they can all succeed.

Nollywood actress cum producer, Eniola Ajao, has denied involvement in the arrest of controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that this comes one year after Bobrisky blamed the movie star for his arrest, after receiving the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award at Eniola’s movie premiere in March 2024.

Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in jail after being arrested for naira abuse at the movie premiere.

Speaking in an Instagram post after his release from prison, Bobrisky attributed his problems to the award he received from the actress.

However, addressing the claim during her latest interview on Oyinmomotv on YouTube, Eniola Ajao denied the allegation, stating that Bobrisky knew why he was arrested.

According to the thespian, Bobrisky’s arrest was linked to many issues.

In a night filled with drama during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, Arsenal delivered a stunning performance against Real Madrid.

Arsenal sealed their place in the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in almost two decades by beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

This means that the Gunners completed a double against the 15-time UEFA Champions League champions as they sealed a decisive 5-1 aggregate victory.

Simultaneously, Inter Milan showcased their resilience at the San Siro, securing a thrilling 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich, which pushed them through with a 4-3 aggregate win.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.