Tinubu Govt Moves To Clamp Down On Fake Agricultural Cooperative Societies

The federal government has declared its commitment to addressing the issue of fraudulent agricultural cooperative societies, with initiatives in progress aimed at reforming and enhancing the cooperative system to ensure greater transparency and efficiency.

Naija News reports that the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, shared this information during the launch of a national training workshop for cooperative stakeholders in the South East and South South regions, which took place on Wednesday at the Federal Cooperative College in Oji-River, Enugu State.

He mentioned that the National Council on Cooperative Affairs (NCCA) will soon meet to promote collaboration between federal and state cooperative systems.

On a global scale, cooperatives contribute $2.4 trillion in turnover.

The minister emphasised that Nigeria needs to leverage this potential to address issues of hunger and poverty.

Additionally, he noted that the capacity-building and development program is an ongoing effort within the strategic framework for revitalising Nigeria’s cooperative sector, ensuring inclusivity and demonstrating the government’s commitment to empowering its citizens.

The planned reforms include a review of the Nigerian Cooperative Societies Act (N98 LFN 2004); launch of a new National Policy for Cooperative Development and Growth (2025); establishment of a Cooperative Bank and creation of a National Regulatory Framework and SOPs for cooperative societies.

In his remark, the Provost of the Cooperative College, Dr. Jude Ejikeme, stated that the training provides an opportunity for in-depth knowledge sharing, focusing on contemporary cooperative management and economic flexibility.

Key moments included the minister’s visit to the college and the introduction of new vehicles—one Coaster bus, one 18-seater bus, and two Hilux utility vans—to improve the college’s operational capabilities.