South-West PDP Leaders Assure More Governors From The Zone Before End Of Tenure

The newly elected South-West zonal executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to ensure that more South-West states will produce governors under the party’s banner before the expiration of their tenure.

Naija News reports that the promise was made by the re-elected zonal chairman, Kamorudeen Ajisafe, during his acceptance speech following the election held at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall in Ibadan.

Currently, the South-West has only two PDP governors, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, while four other states, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo, are governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Ajisafe expressed confidence that the PDP, under his leadership, would expand its control in the region and wrest power from the APC in more states.

“I promise, on behalf of other executive members, to serve meritoriously and not deviate from the aspirations of the party leaders in the zone. I promise to move the party forward, and I assure you that more South-West states will produce governors on the platform of the PDP before the expiration of our tenure in office,” Ajisafe said.

New Zonal Executive Members Elected

The election, supervised by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), also saw the re-election of Muyiwa Obagunwa as zonal secretary and the appointment of Bose Adedibu, wife of the late Ibadan political titan Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, as woman leader.

Other newly elected officers include Adeyemo Adetunji (treasurer), Yaya Adeleke (financial secretary), Atofarati Olusanya (publicity secretary), and Bamidele Seyi Abiola (youth leader).

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, alongside Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, former PDP Board of Trustees member Bode George, and other regional leaders, attended the election.

Makinde highlighted the unity within the party in the South-West, noting how, just four years ago, PDP members in the region were deeply divided.

He said, “Four years ago, we were at daggers drawn, but today, we are one united PDP family. This election congress is basically a funfair. This congress is for us to show the way democracy is supposed to be practiced in Nigeria.”

Makinde added that the unity displayed at the congress would set the tone for the national convention of the PDP, with the South-West leading the way. He also emphasised that the congress was a foundation for the party’s future success.

Governor Adeleke and former party stalwart Bode George commended the organisers, asserting that the congress would send a clear message that the South-West was speaking with one voice.

George, who described Makinde as a great mobiliser, revealed that the congress would be his last public appearance, though he would remain a member of the PDP.

A former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Udom Emmanuel, also praised the conduct of delegates before, during, and after the election.