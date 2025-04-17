Rivers: Andoni LG Administrator Issues Strong Warning Against Negligence

The newly appointed Administrator of Andoni Local Government Area in Rivers State, Atajit Francis, has urged council staff to be diligent in their duties or face consequences for negligence.

Francis, who resumed duty recently, made the statement at the council headquarters in Ngo, stressing the need for effective service delivery to the people.

The administrator also met with the Head of the Local Government Administration to discuss plans and expectations for the council.

During his address, Francis emphasised that the third tier of government demands commitment and hard work to deliver people-oriented services.

He clarified that under his leadership, there would be zero tolerance for underperformance or dereliction of duty.

“While we are on the saddle, we shall reward diligence and hard work. We urge staff to work towards achieving set goals,” Francis said.

The administrator outlined his key priorities, which include sanitation, environmental development, job creation, primary education, and primary healthcare.

He stated that these initiatives were designed to have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Andoni, acknowledging that local governments are the closest tier of government to the citizens.

Naija News reports that Francis emphasised that transparency and integrity were crucial for effective grassroots development and service delivery.

“I expect all staff to uphold the highest ethical standards and accountability in the discharge of their duties,” he declared.