‘Real Madrid Can Replace Me, I Don’t Care – Ancelotti

Italian football manager, Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that Real Madrid might consider finding a new coach following their elimination from the Champions League by Arsenal in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Italian manager witnessed a 2-1 loss at home, resulting in Arsenal advancing with a 5-1 aggregate score to the semi-finals.

Naija News reports that this defeat marked Real Madrid’s 12th of the current season, a stark contrast to only two losses throughout the entire previous season.

In a discussion with reporters, Ancelotti expressed that he is unconcerned about the situation and does not mind whether his contract with the club concludes in 10 days, a month, or a year.

“It could be that the club decide to change (coach), it could be this year — or the next when my contract expires, there’s no problem,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“The day that I leave here I can only thank the club.

“It could be tomorrow, in 10 days, in a month or a year, but all I can do will be to thank the club — if my contract’s up or not, I don’t care.”

Madrid have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who played for Los Blancos, and former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Ancelotti said his team were still in the fight for La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Club World Cup this summer.

“The team gave everything in terms of attitude, but we weren’t able to do it,” said Ancelotti after the Arsenal defeat in the Champions League.

“To be honest Arsenal defended very well, we found it hard to find space, in terms of intensity we were better but it was not enough.”