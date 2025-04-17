President Tinubu Approves Release Of ₦120 Billion For TVET

President Bola Tinubu has authorised the allocation of ₦120 billion to the Federal Ministry of Education to further its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiatives.

This decision aligns with the federal government’s goal to equip at least 650,000 young individuals with the necessary technical, vocational, and digital skills to address the evolving demands of industry and the labour market.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, made this announcement during her address at the inauguration of the Community and Education Centre in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State.

In her speech, delivered by the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Science and Technology, Ikot Abasi, Prof. Leo Daniel, the minister highlighted that to enhance its TVET program, the ministry plans to implement incentives aimed at attracting young Nigerians, including monthly stipends, starter packs, and initial grant payments.

The minister emphasised that education serves as the foundation for national development, equipping children and youth to tackle future challenges and providing a pathway for individuals and communities to achieve greater success.

According to Prof. Ahmad, “It is on this premise that the Federal Ministry of Education under the leadership of Dr. Tunji Maruf Alausa has unveiled the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) with the overarching goal of moving Nigeria from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based economy.”

The objectives of this, she explained, were the reduction of out-of-school children, the children; reduction in learning poverty, and an increase in skills and human capital for the labour market.

“NESRI’s pillars are Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences (STEMM), Out-of-school children, Girl-Child Education, Data & Digitalisation and Education Quality Assurance,” she explained.

She said, “In line with this, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the release of ₦120 billion to advance the TVET agenda of the Ministry of Education.

“Over the next two years, the federal government aims to empower at least 650,000 youths with the technical, vocational and digital skills required to meet the emerging industrial and labour needs.

“This centre, which we will commission today, is much more than bricks and mortar. It is a beacon of hope, a sanctuary for knowledge, and a foundation for the dreams of generations to come. Therefore, the good people of Ikot Abasi and Akwa Ibom in general should leverage these initiatives by the Federal Government in order to provide skills for our teeming youths.

“The Community and Education Centre at Ikot Abasi will serve multiple purposes as a place of learning, as a hub for skills acquisition, digital literacy, adult education, and youth empowerment. It is aligned with the Federal Ministry of Education’s strategic goals to increase access to quality education, bridge the digital divide, and foster inclusive learning opportunities for all.”

Tinubu Govt Aware Of Challenges Facing Education In Nigeria

The Minister emphasised that the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu is aware of the various challenges confronting education in our country, ranging from insufficient infrastructure to low enrollment and retention rates in rural regions, particularly for girls.

Nevertheless, Ahmad acknowledged that the government is resolute in its efforts.

By collaborating with state governments, local communities, and development organisations, Ahmad remarked that we are diligently striving to address these disparities and guarantee that every child receives an education.

The Minister said: “We are keenly aware of the challenges facing education in our nation from inadequate infrastructure to low enrolment and retention in rural areas, especially for the girl-child. However, we remain undeterred. Through partnerships with state governments, local communities, and development agencies, we are working tirelessly to close these gaps and ensure that no child is left behind.

“This centre stands as a model of what collaboration and purposeful governance can achieve. It is a call to action for similar initiatives across our nation. We urge educators, parents, and community leaders to take ownership of this facility, to nurture it, and to ensure that it becomes a vibrant and well-utilised asset in the service of our youth and future leaders.”

She charged residents to “see this centre not just as a gift from government but as an opportunity to unlock the limitless potential within their community.

“Let this place produce scholars, innovators, artisans, teachers, and leaders who will make you proud.”

The minister characterized the Community and Education Centre as a significant initiative that not only marks advancements in infrastructure but, more crucially, embodies our collective dedication to education, empowerment, and sustainable community growth.

She praised the Akwa Ibom State Government for its forward-thinking leadership in emphasizing education and the support extended to the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education (NMEC) to bring this project to fruition.

Earlier, during his opening remarks, NMEC Executive Secretary, Prof. Simon Ibor Akpama, highlighted that this important occasion “highlights the value President Bola Ahmed Tinubu places on effective youth and adult literacy service delivery in Nigeria.

“In concert with our president’s avowed commitment to improve access to quality education in Nigeria, our visionary, diligent, indefatigable and dynamic Honourable Ministers of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa and Prof. Suwauba Said Ahmad, graciously provided the requisite resources and conducive environment for the establishment of this community learning centre.

“This Community Learning Centre encapsulates the proactive response of President Tinubu’s administration to eradicating illiteracy, promoting quality inclusive education and providing dynamic and viable economic empowerment avenues for vulnerable youths across Nigeria.

“Embedded in its curriculum structure is a deliberate juxtaposition of a tripartite profile of basic literacy, post-literacy, and vocational skills to empower the hitherto underserved youths and adults of Ikot Abasi extraction. In essence, the centre is not just a building but a beacon of hope, growth and opportunity for the people of Ikot Abasi, which further represents our collective commitment to education, empowerment and the sustainable development of the Ikot Abasi community.

“This Centre will also bridge gaps and create a plethora of self-development conduits within the community. Through the ambience of this Community Learning Centre concept, there is renewed hope for our out-of-school children, youths and adults who must be extricated from the ravages of street life and returned to non-formal education settings. The essence is for these learners to acquire extant knowledge and skills for self-improvement and optimally contribute their quota to national development.

“I therefore urge you all, especially the core beneficiaries of this project, to make optimal use of the facilities and protect them against vandalism,” he said.

He called on the Akwa Ibom Starr Government not only to complement the efforts of the federal government by providing other requisite facilities and help to ensure employment of facilitators whose vital instructional services will effectuate teaching and learning in the Community Learning Centre but also to replicate the centre across all the 31 local government areas of the state.