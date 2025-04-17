Political Parties Threaten Boycott Over Lagos LG Elections Recognition Of 37 LCDAs

Political parties have strongly opposed including the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) as Lagos State prepares for its forthcoming Local Government elections, warning that they may boycott the elections if the issue is not addressed.

The parties argue that only the 20 constitutionally recognised local councils should be involved in the election.

The controversy comes as the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) hosted a stakeholders’ parley with representatives from 19 registered political parties.

LASIEC assured the parties of a free, fair, and credible election scheduled for July 12, 2025, for the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 LCDAs, with a re-run set for July 19, 2025.

During the meeting, Chairperson of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos, Temilola Akinade, voiced the displeasure of her members over what she termed “neglect” by the new LASIEC board.

She pointed out that the commission had issued the election notice and guidelines without involving key stakeholders like IPAC, calling it a significant oversight.

Akinade emphasised, “Critical questions and issues remain unresolved as regards the appropriate interpretation of the Supreme Court’s pronouncements on LG autonomy and how that will impact the 37 LCDAs established by the state government.”

Several political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and others, attended the parley.

Ayinde Olawale of the Accord Party stated that his party would not participate in the elections if the 37 LCDAs were recognised.

The State Chairman of the Action Party (AP), Dele Oladeji, also urged LASIEC to engage more with political parties and ensure that relevant laws and guidelines were made available to guarantee the success of the elections.

LASIEC Responds To Criticism

Responding to the threat of a boycott, LASIEC Chairman, Justice Mobolanle Okikiola-Ighile (retd) explained that the board, which assumed office on January 10, had been focused on getting things in order, which limited their opportunities to meet with IPAC. However, she clarified that the law requires the commission to consult with IPAC before the guidelines are issued.

Okikiola-Ighile assured the stakeholders, “The commission respects IPAC and political parties a lot. The issue of guidelines is why we called for this critical stakeholders meeting to have your inputs.”

She reiterated LASIEC’s commitment to conducting a free, fair, and inclusive election. “We are not for any political party, we are LASIEC. We are here to conduct a free, fair, inclusive, and credible election,” she said.

The LASIEC boss also outlined the election guidelines, urging political parties and candidates to adhere strictly to the electoral timetable and procedures.

She highlighted that political parties must visit LASIEC headquarters to obtain nomination forms for their candidates. Additionally, female candidates would pay half of the administrative fees.

“At the end of the verification exercise, a list of validated candidates will be displayed on the notice board at the commission’s headquarters,” Okikiola-Ighile concluded.