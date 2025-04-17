Plateau Killings: Police Arrest Suspects, Deploy More Operatives

‎The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has strongly condemned the recent senseless killings in Plateau State after his visit to the state on Tuesday 15th April, 2025.

In a statement to Naija News, Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the IGP is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives.

He said the IGP described the acts as utterly reprehensible and a grave assault on the peace and security of the nation.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations and operations in response to these attacks have led to the arrest of two suspects in connection with the killings in Bokkos, who are currently assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force is diligently working to uncover the motives behind these attacks, identify and apprehend other suspects involved in the killings.

‎”As a follow-up to the visit of the Inspector-General of Police to the state, he has directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, mni, to stand charge, coordinate the operations and calm the situation. The DIG, in line with this directive, have led the police team on the aerial surveillance of the Bassa and Bokos areas and is currently engaging stakeholders at the affected areas to reassure them of police presence while ensuring confidence building.

‎”After a general review of the operation, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional police personnel and resources to Plateau State. These deployments will serve to enhance rapid response capabilities and patrol of high-risk areas, to gather critical information and proactively address potential threats. The Police team, led by the DIG Operations, has also commenced on-the-ground assessment for the strategic deployment of the additional operational resources.

‎”The IGP has assured the residents of Plateau State that the Nigeria Police Force is fully committed to restoring peace and order, and preventing further acts of violence in the state. Members of the public are urged to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and provide adequate information that may assist in the ongoing investigation.

‎”The Inspector-General of Police once again extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and stands in solidarity with the people of Plateau State during this difficult time. The Nigeria Police Force is committed to bringing the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in Plateau State.”