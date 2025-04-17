Peter Obi Is Joining SDP – Adebayo

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has disclosed that Peter Obi will join his party ahead of 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Adebayo said he was not disturbed by the influx of influential opposition politicians into the SDP.

In an interview with Daily Independent, the former presidential candidate revealed that he was informed that the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party would join SDP.

Asked if the influx of influential opposition politicians would not limit his chances, he responded that getting his party’s ticket depends on his party members.

“Getting the ticket depends on the SDP people. They know me. People are joining my party, and we are welcoming them. You can see how active I am in welcoming them.

“The only little issue we have with some of them is to change the culture of where they are coming from. If you have not been in an environment where there are rules or where rules are taken seriously, you need to get used to such an environment. Some of them are doing some Boy Scouts, black market operations. We are dealing with that. But, we welcome them into the party.

“We believe that their coming will strengthen the party. I am not at all perturbed that these names that you have mentioned like Nasir El-Rufai, Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other people are coming. In fact, I was told that even Governor Peter Obi is coming. A lot of people are coming. We welcome them.We don’t have a problem,” he said.

Speaking further on the former Governor of Anambra State joining SDP, he explained that Obi’s people have been in talk with his party.

Adebayo added that what Obi and Atiku Abubakar must do, if they join, is to obey the party’s rules.

He stressed that with transparency, President Bola Tinubu would be defeated in 2027.

“Supposedly, Peter Obi is joining, but until someone joins, we don’t know. His people are talking with us, and I welcome everyone. When they come, they must follow the rules, allowing one person to emerge transparently, without cheating or criminality, like we did in our 2022 convention. If they adopt our culture and don’t fear cheating or bribery to win, we can offer Nigerians a real alternative. We’ll defeat the APC, retire President Tinubu, and start taking care of Nigerians from day one,” he added.