PDP Would Bury Itself If It Fields Makinde As Presidential Candidate – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would suffer a major electoral loss if it fields Governor Seyi Makinde as it’s 2027 presidential candidate.

The party stated this while reacting to Makinde’s comments on his capacity to run for the presidency in 2027.

While speaking on a Channels Television programme, Makinde highlighted his accomplishments as Oyo State governor and asserted that he possessed the qualities needed to lead the country.

“I don’t have any doubt that I have the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land, and I have what it takes,” Makinde said.

However, the Publicity Secretary of the Oyo APC, Olawale Shadare, rubbished Makinde’s potential candidacy during an interview with Punch, insisting that such a move would be disastrous for the PDP.

According to Shadare, the PDP would be preparing itself for defeat and final burial if the party hands Makinde its 2027 presidential ticket.

He said, “We encourage him (Makinde) to go all out and secure the presidential ticket of the PDP for the next general election.

“It is a pity that the same PDP, which ruled our dear country for 16 years has now become a tool of comedy in the hands of some kinds of people.

“We do not wish the PDP dead, but if they choose to bury the umbrella party by putting its destiny in the hands of people like Governor Seyi Makinde, good luck to them.”