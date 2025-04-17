Northern Governors To Form Joint Strategy To Combat Insecurity

Northern governors are planning to employ a joint approach to combat the surging banditry, insurgency and terrorist activities in the North.

Naija News reports that the country has being contending with a long-running insurgency in the North-east, primarily driven by the Islamist armed group Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province.

In recent years, the crisis has intensified following an increase in bandit attacks, which have resulted in widespread displacement across the entire northern region.

However, the Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, has stated that the Forum, is consulting with the other 18 governors in the region for a “joint approach” to the issue.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House Ismaila Misilli, stated that the governor was working hard to find a lasting and collaborative solution to the insecurity plaguing the region.

Misilli said, “Yes, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya is fully engaging with his colleagues in exploring a joint approach to address the rising wave of banditry and terrorist attacks across the North.

“As Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Governor Yahaya has been at the forefront of efforts to rally his fellow governors towards finding a lasting and collaborative solution to the insecurity plaguing the region. Since the recent escalation of violence, particularly in Plateau State and other affected parts of the North, the governor has not relented in his resolve.

“He has continued to reach out, both privately and through official channels, to his colleagues, security chiefs, and relevant stakeholders, urging for stronger inter-state cooperation, intelligence sharing, and coordinated security operations, and the NSGF Chairman is always leveraging his leadership role in the NSGF to achieve that goal.”