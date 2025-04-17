NNPC CEO Ojulari, Petroleum Minister Lokpobiri Discuss Strategic Collaboration For Industry Growth

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), Bashir Ojulari, has reaffirmed his dedication to working closely with key stakeholders to fulfill his leadership mandate.

Naija News reports that Ojulari made this declaration during his visit to the Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, on Wednesday in Abuja.

In a statement issued by Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd., Olufemi Soneye, Ojulari highlighted the importance of aligning efforts for progress and performance within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He stressed that his leadership team had assumed office with a strong spirit of collaboration and a deep commitment to achieving lasting impact.

Ojulari further explained that the success of NNPC Ltd. would rely on effective collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Ministry of Finance, and other pertinent bodies, to overcome bureaucratic hurdles and expedite positive outcomes.

“We are here with a mindset of partnership; a partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Ministry of Finance, and all other critical stakeholders. Our goal is to bridge the gaps, foster alignment and move forward with a united front. Antagonism benefits no one; collaboration is how we win,” Soneye quoted Ojulari as saying.

In his response, Lokpobiri expressed great confidence in the newly appointed leadership of NNPC Ltd., noting that he had personal knowledge of many of the management team members and had heard exceptional feedback about their professional abilities.

“This is arguably the strongest leadership team NNPC Ltd. has ever assembled. Now is the time to translate that reputation into measurable results, especially in increasing crude oil production and ensuring the sector delivers optimal value to the Nigerian people,” Lokpobiri remarked.

The Minister assured Ojulari of his full support and strategic guidance, emphasizing that his office would work closely with NNPC Ltd. to create a conducive environment for its success and to ensure the company meets its national obligations.

“This renewed spirit of partnership signals a new chapter for the oil and gas industry, marked by purposeful collaboration, operational excellence, and a shared commitment to national development,” he added.